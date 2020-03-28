Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 249.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 30,176 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.86. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.53.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.