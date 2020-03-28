Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.36% of Maxar Technologies worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,683,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,138 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 3,349.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 623,908 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 148,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,075,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

MAXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Shares of MAXR opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $665.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Maxar Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $21.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

