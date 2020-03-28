Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 359.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,942 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Pan American Silver worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.46.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $404.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.10 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

