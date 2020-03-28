Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $3.31 Million in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.60.

Mercadolibre stock opened at $471.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of -129.87 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $608.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $586.45. Mercadolibre Inc has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $756.48.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.