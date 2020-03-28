Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45,641 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,189,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 3,589.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 857,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after purchasing an additional 834,168 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,452,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 796.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 480,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after buying an additional 426,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Olin by 848.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 322,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Olin in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.87.

NYSE OLN opened at $11.48 on Friday. Olin Co. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

