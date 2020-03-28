Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,075 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VAC opened at $60.44 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $131.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.43 and a 200 day moving average of $112.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.89.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $5,532,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,605,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $1,960,035.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

