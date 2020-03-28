Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 151,201 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 506.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 151,201 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Invesco by 4.0% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Invesco by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Invesco by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Autonomous Res upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of IVZ opened at $9.37 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

