Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 22,905 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 105.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,905 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,421,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,969,000 after buying an additional 193,974 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Cerner by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,702,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,642,000 after purchasing an additional 350,203 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its position in Cerner by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,665,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,479,000 after purchasing an additional 432,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cerner by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,660,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,868,000 after purchasing an additional 64,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CERN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cerner from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Cerner from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.17.

In other Cerner news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at $692,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

