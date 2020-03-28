Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 54,686 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 222.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,686 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 27,297 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 116,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 22,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $65,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 420,092 shares in the company, valued at $21,004,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 43,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,363.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,728.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $393.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

