Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 82,011 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,011 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,667,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 83,076 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 119,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 31,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 90,312.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843,137 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 14.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Teck Resources from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teck Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.96.

Teck Resources stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0377 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.