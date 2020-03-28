Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 192.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,575 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in PTC by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,144,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,524,000 after purchasing an additional 169,735 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,658,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,122,000 after acquiring an additional 456,216 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,583,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,494,000 after acquiring an additional 661,676 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,618,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,197,000 after acquiring an additional 329,313 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,299,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,328,000 after acquiring an additional 576,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PTC from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PTC from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.14.

In other PTC news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $160,988.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,493.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $59,614.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $527,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,915 shares of company stock worth $256,980. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $59.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.55. PTC Inc has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.31 and a beta of 1.12.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

