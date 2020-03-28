Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 103,172 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,172 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Wayfair by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $99,684.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,901 shares in the company, valued at $16,125,810.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,737,500.00. Insiders have sold 1,018,290 shares of company stock valued at $24,728,376 over the last ninety days. 33.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on W shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $96.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

W stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average of $90.41. Wayfair Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $166.40.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

