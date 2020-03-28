Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 13,276 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,276 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Aramark has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $47.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.98.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Aramark’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

In other Aramark news, CEO John J. Zillmer acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,133,678.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,638.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,168. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.