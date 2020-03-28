Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 1,720 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Williams-Sonoma worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM opened at $42.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.42. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $77.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.84.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,862,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $800,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

