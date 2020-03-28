Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 192,803 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 192,803 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 1,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westrock alerts:

Several research firms have commented on WRK. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Westrock stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.