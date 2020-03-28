Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 35,897 Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,897 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 879,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 329,862 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 103,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 31,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Navient by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,160,000 after buying an additional 172,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 423,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NAVI. Stephens began coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40. Navient Corp has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.16.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

