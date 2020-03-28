Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 40,316 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 40,316 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,999,000 after purchasing an additional 256,249 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT opened at $89.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.82 and its 200 day moving average is $108.99. The stock has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.62.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

