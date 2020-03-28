Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 51,103 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,103 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCL. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.69.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.72. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $135.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

