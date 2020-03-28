Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 61,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 23,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Terreno Realty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.66. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $62.31.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 3.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.