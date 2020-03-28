Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226,096 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETFC. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,319,000 after buying an additional 693,350 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 139,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 61.0% during the third quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 193,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 73,171 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,264.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $93,989.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETFC opened at $33.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.97. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

ETFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

