Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,584 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,474,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811,552 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730,215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,177,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $383,729,000 after purchasing an additional 145,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,899,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,263,000 after purchasing an additional 142,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,878,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $258,043,000 after purchasing an additional 711,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $13.91 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,398.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

