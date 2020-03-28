Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,641 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Portland General Electric worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 324,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $745,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 459,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POR opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.20. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POR. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

