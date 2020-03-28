Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $103.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.76 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CUBI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $311.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 210.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

