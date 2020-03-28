Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BN. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.75 ($79.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €73.13 ($85.04).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of Danone stock opened at €58.56 ($68.09) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €64.51 and its 200 day moving average is €72.75. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.