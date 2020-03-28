Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $7.58 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $7.58 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DECK. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.60.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $133.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.71. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $203.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.90.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at $15,553,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $151,144.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 90,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

