Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €86.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €71.91 ($83.61).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €69.20 ($80.47) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €31.50 ($36.63) and a 12 month high of €81.62 ($94.91). The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €69.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.17. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

