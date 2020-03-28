Desjardins Comments on Heroux Devtek Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:HRX)

Heroux Devtek Inc (TSE:HRX) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heroux Devtek in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. Desjardins also issued estimates for Heroux Devtek’s FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$157.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.50 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HRX. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.92.

Shares of HRX stock opened at C$10.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.98. Heroux Devtek has a one year low of C$8.56 and a one year high of C$21.64. The firm has a market cap of $365.07 million and a P/E ratio of 10.70.

In related news, Director Gilles Labbé acquired 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$778,041. Also, Director Martin Brassard acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 172,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,465,477.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $222,800.

About Heroux Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

