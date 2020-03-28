Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €39.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.80 ($42.79) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.22 ($43.28).

FRA DWNI opened at €33.34 ($38.77) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.29). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €35.14.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

