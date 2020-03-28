Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.22 ($43.28).

FRA:DWNI opened at €33.34 ($38.77) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €35.70 and its 200-day moving average is €35.14. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.29).

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

