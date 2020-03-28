Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €38.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.22 ($43.28).

DWNI stock opened at €33.34 ($38.77) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.29). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €35.14.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

