Diamondback Energy Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FANG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.84.

Shares of FANG opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average is $77.45. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,817,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,907 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 358.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,404,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $223,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,421,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,114,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $196,391,000 after purchasing an additional 938,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

