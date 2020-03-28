Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$48.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Dollarama from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Dollarama from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from C$53.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$47.30.

Get Dollarama alerts:

TSE:DOL opened at C$39.25 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a one year low of C$33.00 and a one year high of C$52.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion and a PE ratio of 22.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.85.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.