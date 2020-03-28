Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) PT Set at €61.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DRW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €53.43 ($62.13).

Get Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA alerts:

ETR DRW3 opened at €94.20 ($109.53) on Wednesday. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a 52-week high of €97.40 ($113.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $715.92 million and a P/E ratio of 67.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of €59.29 and a 200-day moving average of €53.93.

About Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.