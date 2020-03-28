Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Update

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, an increase of 693.9% from the February 27th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $2,673,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 194,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the period.

Shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $16.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.59%.

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

