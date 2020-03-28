Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) PT Lowered to C$6.75 at National Bank Financial

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$6.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DPM. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.90.

DPM stock opened at C$4.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $700.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.17. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$3.20 and a 52 week high of C$6.66.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$184.39 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 0.6700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.50%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$580,000.00. Also, insider Anthony P. Walsh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total transaction of C$55,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,410. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,000 shares of company stock valued at $738,072.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

