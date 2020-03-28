DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.60 ($47.21) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €33.48 ($38.93).

ETR DWS opened at €21.95 ($25.52) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €30.54. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a one year low of €24.01 ($27.91) and a one year high of €39.99 ($46.50).

About DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

