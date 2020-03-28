Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 15,257 Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Accuray by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,926,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 35,804 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accuray by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95,888 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Accuray by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 3,512,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Accuray by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,447,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 593,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Accuray by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,058,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 186,917 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARAY shares. BTIG Research raised Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Accuray from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other news, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $28,520.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,238.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. Accuray Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.22 million, a PE ratio of -83.46 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $98.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

