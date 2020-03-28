Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Short Interest Up 1,836.9% in March

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 162,700 shares, a growth of 1,836.9% from the February 27th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,013,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Dynatronics worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DYNT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of -1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.