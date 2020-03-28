DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Takkt (ETR:TTK)

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Takkt (ETR:TTK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €14.90 ($17.33).

Shares of Takkt stock opened at €7.08 ($8.23) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29. The firm has a market cap of $464.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.53. Takkt has a fifty-two week low of €6.00 ($6.98) and a fifty-two week high of €15.82 ($18.40).

About Takkt

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

