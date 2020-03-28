E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.25 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.92) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.62 ($12.35).

EOAN stock opened at €9.17 ($10.66) on Wednesday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.56). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.51.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

