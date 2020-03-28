Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Lowered to C$15.50 at National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ELD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$9.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 18.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.10 and a 1-year high of C$14.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.27.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$253.29 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.56, for a total transaction of C$36,330.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$452,795.52.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

