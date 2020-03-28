Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) and Natcore Technology (NASDAQ:NTCXF) Head to Head Contrast

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) and Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Envision Solar International shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Envision Solar International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Envision Solar International and Natcore Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envision Solar International -61.28% -173.39% -56.18% Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Envision Solar International and Natcore Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envision Solar International $6.16 million 6.83 -$3.60 million N/A N/A Natcore Technology N/A N/A -$1.27 million N/A N/A

Natcore Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Envision Solar International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Envision Solar International and Natcore Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envision Solar International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Envision Solar International currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.37%. Given Envision Solar International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Envision Solar International is more favorable than Natcore Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Envision Solar International has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natcore Technology has a beta of 6.72, meaning that its stock price is 572% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Envision Solar International Company Profile

Envision Solar International, Inc., together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. Envision Solar International, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Natcore Technology Company Profile

Natcore Technology Inc., a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures. It focuses on using its nanotechnology discoveries to enable various applications consisting of laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells, and Natcore Foil Cell structure. The company also provides technical consultancy services for the design and construction of solar cell/solar panel fabrication facilities, and solar power plants. Natcore Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

