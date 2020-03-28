Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mastercard Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report released on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.26. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.00.

Shares of MA opened at $247.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.83. The firm has a market cap of $257.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

