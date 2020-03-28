Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cheesecake Factory Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.52. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $848.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

