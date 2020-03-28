Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Republic First Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Republic First Bancorp in a report released on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Republic First Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $2.17 on Thursday. Republic First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.12 million, a PE ratio of -43.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $25.13 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Republic First Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Republic First Bancorp by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 45,218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Republic First Bancorp by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Republic First Bancorp by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 382,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vernon W. Hill II purchased 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,123,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,369,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon W. Hill II purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,123,150 shares in the company, valued at $6,369,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 104,575 shares of company stock worth $313,725 over the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

