Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alithya Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alithya Group in a report released on Monday, March 23rd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

ALYA opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $50.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.51 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alithya Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 93,426 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Alithya Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Alithya Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,576,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 36,659 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Alithya Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,111,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,353 shares during the period.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.