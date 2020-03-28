Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Malibu Boats Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) – B. Riley lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Malibu Boats in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.92. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MBUU has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $52.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,183,000 after purchasing an additional 364,768 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 735.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 153,796 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,364,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,864,000 after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 167,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 120,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth about $4,787,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.