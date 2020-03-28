Evercore Trims Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Target Price to C$1.50

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$4.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$3.25 to C$1.15 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. AltaCorp Capital decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.75 to C$1.10 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.85.

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$0.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.54. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$4.05. The firm has a market cap of $112.75 million and a PE ratio of 23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85.

In other news, Director Allen R. Hagerman purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,080.66. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $40,835.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

