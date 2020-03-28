EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EXAS has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.43.

EXAS opened at $57.77 on Tuesday. EXACT Sciences has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average of $87.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -79.14 and a beta of 1.60.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $84,363.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $116,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,648 shares in the company, valued at $367,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,731 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,531 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1,423.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

