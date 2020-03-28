Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Eyenovia alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EYEN. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut Eyenovia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eyenovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eyenovia has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.92.

EYEN opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 903,240 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,860,674.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev acquired 82,431 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $187,118.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 508,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,701.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 224,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eyenovia (EYEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.